Fremont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for hands-on patient care, clinic work, and high-paying travel roles. Here are a few solid picks hiring now.

Employer: Sequoia Hospice (part of The Pennant Group)

Sequoia Hospice (part of The Pennant Group) Location: Fremont, CA / Alameda County (field-based)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with hospice patients in their homes, focusing on comfort, dignity, and daily care like bathing, grooming, and mobility support. Good fit if you have a CA Home Health Aide certification, CPR, a car, and want flexible scheduling with a local territory.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Fremont Niles East Medical Offices, Fremont, CA

Type: Part-time (32 hours/week), Day shift

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, 8:15 AM – 4:45 PM

Clinic-based role helping with vitals, rooming patients, basic treatments, and admin tasks in Adult & Family Medicine. Great for someone with a Medical Assistant program, BLS, and at least 6 months of experience or a KP externship, looking for steady hours and union-backed benefits.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Pay: Approx. $3,308 per week (40 hrs, day shift)

High-paying travel CT Tech contract with a 13-week assignment, day shifts and 40 hours per week. Ideal if you’re an experienced CT Tech wanting strong weekly pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—small updates can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.