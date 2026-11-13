Fremont’s science scene is busy right now—labs, battery tech, and genomics companies are all hiring. If you like hands-on work at the bench or in the lab, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UL Solutions

UL Solutions Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,500 – $145,000 + ~5% annual bonus

Work at the center of safety science, testing cutting-edge products from smartwatches to electric vehicles before they hit the market. This role leads complex EMC test programs, works directly with customers, and comes with strong benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite contract (Fri–Mon, 4x10s)

Pay: $35 – $42 per hour

Join a fast-growing genomics company making large-scale DNA sequencing more affordable. You’ll run organic chemistry reactions, scale up production, and do analytical testing (HPLC, LCMS, UV) in a quality-focused lab.

Employer: Delart

Delart Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite lab

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000

Perfect if you love hardware and imaging: you’ll run 3D CT and 2D X-ray on Li-ion cells, analyze internal defects in VGStudio MAX, and support next-gen battery validation. Strong fit for folks with CT/X-ray experience and a passion for EV and battery tech.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Fremont labs move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.