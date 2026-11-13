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Fremont
⚠️ Fremont city email service restored after outage
8 days ago
⚠️ Fremont city email outage has been fixed
On November 12, 2026, the City of Fremont was affected by a global Microsoft email service outage. This caused problems with both internal and external email access for City staff and departments.
The City reports that emergency services were not affected by this outage.
As of Thursday evening, November 12, email access for the City of Fremont has been restored and is working again.
More Info: Update on Microsoft Email Outage | Fremont News | ...
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