Fremont’s logistics and supply chain scene is buzzing, especially around tech and EVs. If you like fast-moving operations and working close to cutting-edge hardware, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $208,000 – $289,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

This senior role leads global sourcing for AI and compute silicon/SOCs, owning strategy, supplier negotiations, and risk management for Meta’s hardware roadmap. Ideal if you have 10+ years in data center/cloud/AI hardware supply chain and want a big, high-impact seat at the table.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.25 – $39.10/hour + cash & stock awards + benefits

Own the day-to-day operations of Tesla’s Optimus robot fleet—allocating units, tracking inventory, coordinating shipping, and helping with testing and data collection. Great fit if you’re organized, hands-on with hardware, and like working across logistics and engineering.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,000 – $156,000/year + cash & stock awards + benefits

Lead sourcing for metal extrusion components across Tesla programs, from RFQs and contract terms to supplier performance and cost reduction. Best for someone with 3+ years in mechanical/supply chain, strong negotiation skills, and comfort in a very fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.