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Fremont
Solar and battery discounts in Fremont
8 days ago
Fremont has a solar and battery storage discount program with Bay Area SunShares open through November 15. Residents can get special prices from pre-checked installers for home solar and battery systems.
You can use this program for a new solar plus battery system or to add a battery to an existing solar setup. To learn more or sign up, visit bayareasunshares.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Fremont
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