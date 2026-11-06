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🏥 Fremont, CA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fremont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from big systems and physician-led groups. If you’re looking to plant roots in the Bay Area, these roles offer solid stability and career growth.
OB/GYN Generalist – Shareholder Track
- Employer: Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG)
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive guaranteed base for 2 years + production bonus (exact amount not listed)
Full-spectrum OB/GYN in a physician-led, collegial group with outpatient care, deliveries, and surgery. Comes with shareholder track after 2 years, malpractice tail, relocation help, strong retirement plans, and options to grow a subspecialty.
Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist – Hybrid, Shareholder Track
- Employer: Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed for 2 years + production bonus (exact amount not listed)
Join an integrated behavioral health program working closely with primary care in a hybrid setup. You’ll have phone call only, chances to build new programs, schedule flexibility, sabbaticals, relocation support, and a path to shareholder status.
Genetic Counselor II or III
- Employer: UCSF Health
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Final offer depends on experience and UC policy (range not listed)
Prenatal genetics role where you’ll counsel patients, manage cases, and supervise interns in a patient-focused, academic setting. Great fit if you’re ABGC-certified with a CA license, and there’s extra love for prenatal experience and Spanish or Cantonese skills.
Physician – Obstetrics and Gynecology (Hospitalist)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital in Fremont)
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time, hospitalist
- Salary: $340,000 – $408,000/year (plus potential quality bonus)
OB/GYN hospitalist role with 6 shifts/month and strong work–life balance. Pure inpatient work (no clinic), 24-hour shifts, Epic EMR, mid-level support, and J-1/H-1B friendly, with CompHealth helping with negotiation, licensing, and logistics.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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