🏥 Fremont, CA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fremont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from big systems and physician-led groups. If you’re looking to plant roots in the Bay Area, these roles offer solid stability and career growth.

Employer: Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG)

Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG) Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive guaranteed base for 2 years + production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Full-spectrum OB/GYN in a physician-led, collegial group with outpatient care, deliveries, and surgery. Comes with shareholder track after 2 years, malpractice tail, relocation help, strong retirement plans, and options to grow a subspecialty.

Employer: Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group

Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed for 2 years + production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join an integrated behavioral health program working closely with primary care in a hybrid setup. You’ll have phone call only, chances to build new programs, schedule flexibility, sabbaticals, relocation support, and a path to shareholder status.

Employer: UCSF Health

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Final offer depends on experience and UC policy (range not listed)

Prenatal genetics role where you’ll counsel patients, manage cases, and supervise interns in a patient-focused, academic setting. Great fit if you’re ABGC-certified with a CA license, and there’s extra love for prenatal experience and Spanish or Cantonese skills.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital in Fremont)

(recruiting for a hospital in Fremont) Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time, hospitalist

Salary: $340,000 – $408,000/year (plus potential quality bonus)

OB/GYN hospitalist role with 6 shifts/month and strong work–life balance. Pure inpatient work (no clinic), 24-hour shifts, Epic EMR, mid-level support, and J-1/H-1B friendly, with CompHealth helping with negotiation, licensing, and logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.