⚖️ Fremont, CA Legal Openings: Multiple General Counsel Roles

Fremont’s clean‑energy scene is booming, and so is demand for senior legal talent. If you’ve got deep in‑house experience and energy/manufacturing background, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: HappyGlobal Service (supporting an EV & energy storage client)

HappyGlobal Service (supporting an EV & energy storage client) Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full legal function for a next‑gen EV and lithium battery company. You’ll advise on corporate governance, M&A, securities, IP, contracts, and compliance, while building and mentoring an in‑house legal team. Role calls for 10+ years’ experience, strong leadership skills, and bilingual Mandarin/English.

Employer: HappyGlobal Service

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 USD (base pay range)

Senior in‑house role supporting an energy/manufacturing client, owning all legal operations and partnering closely with the President and executive team. Focus on risk management, compliance, complex transactions, and strategy, with room to grow within the stated pay range based on experience and performance.

Employer: Gotion Inc.

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 USD (base pay range)

Top legal seat at a global battery and green energy company with R&D across the US, Asia, and Europe. You’ll lead the legal team, guide global growth and compliance, and work on high‑impact deals in EV and energy storage, with a clear pay range and an emphasis on inclusion and equal opportunity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.