🏭 Fremont, CA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Night & Day Roles

Fremont’s factories and machine shops are busy, and they’re hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bodycote

Bodycote Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00/hour (non-exempt, overtime eligible)

Entry-level industrial role helping with heat treatment of metal parts—cleaning, loading/unloading furnaces, and handling customer parts with care. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, lift up to 35 lbs, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) after 60 days.

Employer: South Bay Solutions

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Graveyard, Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 5:35 AM

Quality inspection role at a high-precision machine shop serving semiconductor, medical, and advanced tech clients. You’ll read blueprints, use inspection tools (CMMs, comparators, gauges), and log data—great if you have up to 2 years of mechanical inspection experience and like quiet overnight shifts with full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Sunday – Wednesday, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Expected Pay: $28.75 – $42.73/hour + cash & stock awards + benefits

Front-line quality role protecting Tesla’s production lines from supplier part issues. You’ll lead containment, support MRB meetings, manage defect sorting, and coordinate with suppliers—ideal if you have 3+ years in fast-paced manufacturing and solid GD&T/problem-solving skills, plus you want strong day-one benefits and stock upside.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.