🐱 Playful Fremont Kittens Ready to Join Your Family

Fremont is full of tiny whiskered charm right now! These kittens from Kitten Rescue 101 are playful, loving, and ready to grow up in safe, happy homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Mars:

Mars is a chatty little sidekick who loves to tell you all about his day. He’s extremely playful and turns everything into a toy. After chasing and wrestling with his siblings, he’s the first one to hop into your lap for cozy snuggles. If you want a sweet, brave, talkative kitten, Mars could be your guy.

👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Haribo:

Named after gummy bears, Haribo is a squishy-looking cutie who loves to explore tunnels and seek out new adventures. He can be a bit shy at first, but a wand toy or tasty treat brings him running. He’s super playful and loves chasing his sister Black Forest and starting wrestling matches.

👉 Meet Haribo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Jupiter:

Jupiter is a sweet cuddle bug who has really come out of his shell. He loves discovering new things and keeping an eye on his furry friends. Everything is a toy to him, and he enjoys chasing and wrestling with his siblings until nap time. When he’s done playing, he’s happy to purr in your arms for chin scratches.

👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Moon:

Friendly Moon loves making new friends and greeting you at the door. She was the first in her group to trust humans and is very playful—everything becomes a toy. She loves chasing her brothers and sisters and collapsing into a cozy kitten pile. Moon would love to be adopted with Mars, Pluto, or Mercury.

👉 Meet Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Mercury:

Mercury is a brave little explorer who likes to move at her own pace. She may be a bit shy at first, but once she settles in, she loves to curl up right next to you. She has a fun, sassy side and enjoys mini-adventures around the house, plus chasing and wrestling with her siblings. She’s a sweet, independent companion in the making.

👉 Meet Mercury and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Venus:

Venus is your little “neighborhood watch” kitty. She likes to know what’s happening at all times and loves supervising whatever you’re doing. Bold, sassy, and very playful, she chases and tackles her siblings and wrestles until she wins. If you want a fearless, fun little leader, Venus is ready.

👉 Meet Venus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Pluto:

Pluto is a silly goofball who parkours off walls, bounces off furniture, and keeps everyone laughing. He’s incredibly playful and treats everything in the house like a toy. His favorite thing is chasing his siblings like a tiny monster and wrestling until they’re all worn out. He’s full of happy, playful energy.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Kitten Rescue 101

About Gummy Bear:

Gummy Bear is Haribo’s sister and another “gummy bear” kitten. She likes to watch the action for a moment, then dives right into the fun. Once she sees Haribo playing, she’s ready to join in—darting through tunnels, chasing toy balls, and tackling her siblings. She’s very playful and loves wrestling and zooming around.

👉 Meet Gummy Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Fremont, CA or nearby and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Kitten Rescue 101 through the Adopt-a-Pet links above and submit an application. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.