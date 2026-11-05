💻 Fremont CA Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles

Fremont’s tech scene is busy right now—great mix of big-name brands and growing hardware players. If you’re in IT or data, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software)

Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software) Location: Fremont, CA (hybrid flexibility noted)

(hybrid flexibility noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,700 – $293,400

Work with top semiconductor and electronics companies, helping them deploy Veloce Strato emulation and other Siemens EDA tools. Ideal if you have 7+ years in ASIC/FPGA design or verification, know SystemVerilog/Verilog/VHDL, and like a mix of hands-on tech + customer-facing consulting across North America.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $144,000 + cash & stock awards + benefits

Join Tesla’s Global Distribution Network team to build inventory optimization models, digital twins, and production ML pipelines. Great fit if you’re strong in Python, SQL, AI/ML, optimization, and want to see your models drive real-world supply chain decisions, with day‑1 benefits and equity upside.

Employer: AMAX

Location: Fremont, CA (near Warm Springs/South Fremont BART)

(near Warm Springs/South Fremont BART) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000

Entry-level friendly role working on HPC, GPU, and AI server platforms in Linux environments. Perfect if you’re a new grad or ~1 year out, love hands-on server hardware, NVIDIA GPUs, and clusters, and want solid benefits plus an easy-commute location with food and shops nearby.

If any of these feel close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—Fremont roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.