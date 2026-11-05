🛒 Fremont Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Beauty & Retail Roles

Fremont’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of shops are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. If you enjoy talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

CosmoProf Beauty Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right hair, skin, and beauty products while learning from one of the biggest beauty suppliers in the world. This role is great if you love beauty trends, want strong product training, and like store work such as displays, promos, and loyalty sign-ups.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.05 – $23/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19 – $23/hour

More advanced beauty role focused on skincare, makeup, and wellness advice, plus mini-makeovers and in-store events. Good fit if you already have beauty sales experience or training and want benefits, flexible hours, and extra beauty education through Walgreens University – Beauty School (with a 30-hour work week).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles at nearby locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.