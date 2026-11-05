🏗️ High-Paying Engineering Roles in Fremont – Multiple Openings

Fremont’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around EVs, energy storage, robotics, and semiconductors. If you’re an architect of hardware, controls, or complex systems, there’s a lot here worth a click.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,600 – $234,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Lead end-to-end process design for dry rooms, clean rooms, and advanced manufacturing facilities that support everything from batteries to robotics. Ideal if you’re a senior chemical/process engineer with 8+ years’ experience and deep familiarity with critical utilities and environmental controls.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,600 – $195,600/year + cash & stock + benefits

Own exterior components like fascias, underbody, and trim from concept through launch for current and future vehicles. Great fit if you’re strong in CAD (Catia or similar), plastics, and automotive product launch.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,000 – $222,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Focus on safety certifications and global market access for the Optimus humanoid robot, from test planning to working with NRTLs and standards bodies. Best for engineers with robotics/power/battery compliance experience and deep knowledge of UL/ISO safety standards.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,600 – $234,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Design and develop vehicle seating systems and components from concept to production, with a big focus on safety, comfort, and manufacturability. Great if you have 7+ years in mechanical design and enjoy hands-on prototyping and cross-functional work.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,000 – $156,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Support and improve the production line for commercial-scale energy storage products, using lean manufacturing, SPC, and structured problem solving. Ideal for engineers who like data-driven yield improvement, root cause analysis, and 24/7 factory support.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,000 – $156,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Bridge product development and manufacturing for Tesla Energy, running line trials from prototype through launch and validating new parts and processes. Great if you have 5+ years in manufacturing and enjoy NPI, validation, and cross-functional coordination.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Fremont, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $104,000 – $156,000/year + cash & stock + benefits

Own and improve automated manufacturing equipment, programming Siemens/Beckhoff PLCs, robots, and safety systems while supporting 24/7 operations. Perfect for controls engineers who love PLC/HMI work, OEE gains, and hands-on troubleshooting.

Employer: IT Resource Hunter (for a semiconductor equipment client)

(for a semiconductor equipment client) Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $220,000/year (DOE)

Lead system-level electrical architecture for advanced semiconductor capital equipment and precision instrumentation, from requirements through production release. Best for senior EEs with 10+ years in analog/mixed-signal, high-voltage, low-noise systems, and PCBA development.

Employer: Dexmate

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the inverter hardware that powers Dexmate’s robotic actuators, from architecture and PCB design to bench bring-up and production. Great if you’ve already shipped BLDC/PMSM/servo drives and enjoy tight collaboration with motor-control firmware teams.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.