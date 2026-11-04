🏗️ Fremont CA Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Salaries

Fremont’s hardware and engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like labs, testing, and complex systems.

Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Fremont, CA right now:

Employer: Life360

Location: Fremont, CA (on-site lab role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $135,000 + RSUs + benefits

Run Life360’s first dedicated hardware test lab for their family safety devices (including Tile trackers). You’ll own day-to-day lab operations, soldering/rework, test fixtures, returns analysis, and get to work closely with electrical, RF, and validation engineers in a fast-growing devices business.

Employer: Brooks Automation

Location: Fremont, CA (hybrid/in-office mix depending on role needs)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,621.72 – $149,664.68 + annual bonus

Design and integrate complex semiconductor automation systems, from defining system requirements to validating tool performance. Great fit if you have hands-on systems engineering, lab skills, and like working with robotics, vacuum/atmospheric systems, and data-driven reliability.

Employer: PHI Hong USA

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,000 – $110,000

Focus on CFD simulation, thermal testing, and failure analysis to move products from R&D into mass production. Ideal if you have experience with HVAC-style refrigeration systems, airflow characterization, lab test gear, and CAD tools in a manufacturing environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full description—Fremont employers are often flexible for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.