Freeport’s industrial projects are staying busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got welding or fabrication experience, there are some solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on industrial pipe, structural, electrical, and mechanical systems while supporting pipefitters, electricians, millwrights, and ironworkers. This role is ideal if you have 4+ years of industrial welding experience, can read blueprints, and want steady work with a major contractor on large projects.

Employer: Freeport Welding & Fabricating, Inc.

Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Up to $40.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision

Hands-on shop role doing ASME plate and pipe welds in multiple positions using FCAW and GTAW/TIG on carbon steel, stainless, and nickel alloys. Good fit if you can pass a 6G pipe and multi-pass plate test and want strong hourly pay plus benefits.

Employer: Freeport Welding & Fabricating, Inc.

Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Up to $40.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision

Shop-based role fitting vessels, tanks, and nozzles, plus grinding, beveling, and moving plate and pipe. Great if you like hands-on fabrication work and don’t mind pitching in with general shop and yard tasks.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.