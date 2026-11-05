🚧 Freeport, TX Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Freeport’s plants and industrial sites are busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got hands-on experience and your safety game is strong, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Taurus Industrial Group

Taurus Industrial Group Location: Freeport / Bay City, TX (industrial sites)

(industrial sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle safe lifting and moving of heavy equipment and materials using cranes, hoists, and rigging gear. Good fit if you have NCCER Rigger, a TWIC (for some sites), and can work outdoors in tough conditions with lots of overtime potential.

Employer: Austin Industrial

Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level role doing install, test, and repair work on industrial electrical systems in plants. You’ll use everything from meters to oscilloscopes, need 2–4 years’ experience, and hold TDLR, NCCER, TWIC, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Zachry Group

Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial electrician spot for folks with NCCER Electrician and a TDLR Apprentice License plus 2+ years’ experience. Expect lots of conduit work, cable pulls, terminations, and testing in all weather with full PPE on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements can be more flexible than they look on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.