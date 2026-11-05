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🏭 Freeport, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Freeport’s industrial scene is busy, and local plants are hiring for skilled, hands-on roles. If you like working with equipment, tools, and keeping production moving, these are worth a look.
Millwright
- Employer: Taurus Industrial Group
- Location: Bay City, TX (commutable from Freeport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install, maintain, and repair heavy machinery in a large industrial setting. Good fit if you have a millwright apprenticeship or strong mechanical experience, can read diagrams, and enjoy troubleshooting to keep equipment running safely and smoothly.
Warehouse Technician
- Employer: Taurus Industrial Group
- Location: Bay City, TX (commutable from Freeport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role where you’ll verify shipments, inspect materials, and operate a forklift. Good for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, work safely at times at heights, and stay organized while supporting busy industrial operations.
Material Handler
- Employer: MOVA Metals
- Location: Freeport, TX
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Work at a global metals recycling facility handling loading/unloading, weighing, labeling, and preparing product for shipment. You’ll use equipment like forklifts and loaders, follow safety rules, and support a plant focused on recycling critical metals.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.