🏭 Freeport, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Freeport’s industrial scene is busy, and local plants are hiring for skilled, hands-on roles. If you like working with equipment, tools, and keeping production moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Taurus Industrial Group

Taurus Industrial Group Location: Bay City, TX (commutable from Freeport )

Bay City, TX (commutable from ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install, maintain, and repair heavy machinery in a large industrial setting. Good fit if you have a millwright apprenticeship or strong mechanical experience, can read diagrams, and enjoy troubleshooting to keep equipment running safely and smoothly.

Employer: Taurus Industrial Group

Taurus Industrial Group Location: Bay City, TX (commutable from Freeport )

Bay City, TX (commutable from ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role where you’ll verify shipments, inspect materials, and operate a forklift. Good for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, work safely at times at heights, and stay organized while supporting busy industrial operations.

Employer: MOVA Metals

Location: Freeport, TX

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Work at a global metals recycling facility handling loading/unloading, weighing, labeling, and preparing product for shipment. You’ll use equipment like forklifts and loaders, follow safety rules, and support a plant focused on recycling critical metals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.