🏗️ Freeport, ME Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

Freeport’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, and WSP is hiring across levels. If you’re into transmission lines or structural design, there’s solid money and growth here.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Freeport, ME (remote or Northeast offices)

(remote or Northeast offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000 – $183,000/year

Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV, from planning and design through construction support. Great fit if you have 7–10 years’ experience, a PE license, and strong PLS-CADD skills, and want flexible remote/office options across the Northeast.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Freeport, ME

Type: Full-time summer internship (temporary)

Full-time (temporary) Pay: $22.17 – $28.85/hour

12‑week summer internship on overhead transmission line projects, working side by side with senior engineers. Ideal for students in Civil Engineering (undergrad or grad) graduating August 2027 or later who want real project experience and mentoring.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Freeport, ME (plus other office options)

(plus other office options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800 – $151,100/year

Design and analyze structural elements for electrical substations—steel structures, rigid bus supports, and foundations. Best for engineers with 5–7+ years’ experience, strong structural design software skills (e.g., AutoCAD/MicroStation), and interest in mentoring junior staff.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.