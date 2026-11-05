🛒 Freeport, ME Retail Roundup: Multiple Local Customer Service Jobs

Freeport’s shops are busy year-round, and several well-known brands are hiring now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Freeport, ME

Type: Full-time (varied shifts, including overnights)

(varied shifts, including overnights) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Stock shelves, work through deliveries, and keep aisles organized, mostly during quieter night hours. Good fit if you like physical work, using equipment like pallet jacks, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Under Armour

Location: Freeport, ME

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help “Athletes” (customers) find gear, hit store sales goals, and keep the floor looking sharp. Great if you enjoy sportswear, want a flexible schedule with nights/weekends, and like working on a team in a busy outlet setting.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Freeport, ME

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $21.75/hour

Use your auto parts knowledge to help walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, process orders, and support deliveries. This role stands out for its higher starting pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Freeport, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00/hour

Greet customers, help with fitting rooms and checkout, and keep the store tidy while promoting loyalty programs. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO), and a clothing discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.