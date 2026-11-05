undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Freeport
🛒 Freeport, ME Retail Roundup: Multiple Local Customer Service Jobs
3 days ago
Freeport’s shops are busy year-round, and several well-known brands are hiring now. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Type: Full-time (varied shifts, including overnights)
- Salary: Not listed
- Stock shelves, work through deliveries, and keep aisles organized, mostly during quieter night hours. Good fit if you like physical work, using equipment like pallet jacks, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.
Friend and Family Sales Associate
- Employer: Under Armour
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
- Help “Athletes” (customers) find gear, hit store sales goals, and keep the floor looking sharp. Great if you enjoy sportswear, want a flexible schedule with nights/weekends, and like working on a team in a busy outlet setting.
Senior Store PRO (Part Time)
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $21.75/hour
- Use your auto parts knowledge to help walk-in and phone customers find the right parts, process orders, and support deliveries. This role stands out for its higher starting pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Retail Brand Associate, Full Time
- Employer: Old Navy
- Location: Freeport, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00/hour
- Greet customers, help with fitting rooms and checkout, and keep the store tidy while promoting loyalty programs. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO), and a clothing discount.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.