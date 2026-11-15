Freeport’s industrial plants are busy and looking for experienced tradespeople. If you’ve got solid electrical skills, there’s a strong union role here with long-term stability.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a unionized manufacturing facility)

CyberCoders (for a unionized manufacturing facility) Location: Freeport, IL

Salary: $22.00–$37.23 per hour DOE (union scale)

(union scale) Type: Full-time, permanent, union position

This role keeps complex DC/AC systems, PLCs, and variable-speed drives running in a heavy industrial plant. You’ll troubleshoot controls, work with Allen Bradley gear and field instruments, and enjoy a union pension, 401(k), full medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, and 10 paid holidays.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.