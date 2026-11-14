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🏭 Freeport, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Freeport’s plants are busy right now, and several employers are adding to their crews. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
1st Shift Flex Line Lead
- Employer: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary; medical, dental, vision; 401(k) match; up to 3 weeks vacation to start; 12 paid holidays; annual bonus eligibility; employee stock purchase plan
Lead a production line at a long-standing, global water solutions company. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience and want leadership duties plus strong benefits.
$24/hr + $2/hr Shift Differential – Machine Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–11:00pm)
- Pay: $24/hour + $2/hour 2nd shift differential (range listed $19.76–$24.21/hour)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision; 401(k) match; up to 3 weeks vacation; 12 paid holidays; annual bonus eligibility; employee stock purchase plan
Run and monitor CNC machines, check quality, and keep production moving. Great for someone with CNC or machine-op experience who wants solid hourly pay and steady afternoon/evening hours.
Processing Technician – Trim
- Employer: In Grown Farms (Acreage Holdings / Canopy USA, LLC)
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6am–3pm with possible overtime
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Full medical, dental, vision; 401(k); paid time off and holidays; disability and life insurance; parental leave; pet insurance; FSA/HSA (based on eligibility)
Hands-on role in the cannabis industry, trimming, harvesting, and packaging product while tracking inventory. Good match if you like detailed work, can stand on your feet, and want to grow in a regulated, fast-growing field.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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