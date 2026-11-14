Freeport has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at Alaqua Animal Refuge and are ready for a second chance.

Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix

Hound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Phone: (850) 880-6399

Alana is described as the total package – sweet, affectionate, and playful. She loves to give kisses, lean in for snuggles, and soak up attention. She walks beautifully on a leash and would enjoy neighborhood walks, adventures, or even a fun golf cart ride. When she’s not by your side, she’s happy chewing on a bone or relaxing nearby.

👉 Meet Alana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Phone: (850) 880-6399

Sage is a beautiful adult German Shepherd mix looking for a home of her own. If you love smart, loyal dogs and want to know more about her personality and needs, the shelter can share the latest details.

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Phone: (850) 880-6399

Lucy’s foster calls her “amazing.” She loves to snuggle and burrow under blankets and is quiet, crate trained, and potty trained. She’s learning to play with her dog siblings and slowly coming out of her shell. Lucy is used to having someone home with her, but she can stay in a kennel for a couple of hours. She’s so gentle and low-key that her foster sometimes forgets she’s there until they find her tucked under a blanket or curled up in a dog bed.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Freeport, FL, consider visiting Alaqua Animal Refuge or giving them a call at (850) 880-6399 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.