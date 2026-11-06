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🐱 Friendly Freeport Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Freeport has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Alaqua Animal Refuge. Each one has their own story and personality, and all they need now is a family to love.
Citrus
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge — (850) 880-6399
Citrus is a beautiful orange American Shorthair with a classic, sunny coat. As an adult cat, she’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Her low adoption fee makes her a wonderful choice for someone ready to open their heart and home to a grown kitty.
👉 Meet Citrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freckles
- Breed: American Shorthair (tortoiseshell)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (tortie)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge — (850) 880-6399
Freckles is a young tortoiseshell girl with a very sweet nature. Her description says she’s “the sweetest tortishell girl” and “incredibly loving and social.” She’s also a talker, so if you like a cat who will “tell you all about her day,” Freckles may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Freckles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Storm
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge — (850) 880-6399
Storm is a sweet, calm girl who enjoys a peaceful home, a good scratching post, and plenty of relaxation. She can be a little head-shy, but she loves gentle pets along her body and tail. Storm has lived comfortably with both cats and dogs and likes having her own space. She does best in a quiet environment and prefers to keep her distance from young children. She enjoys sleeping close to you at night and gets very excited about mealtime.
👉 Meet Storm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiny Tim
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge — (850) 880-6399
Tiny Tim is a white baby kitten and the youngest of this group. With his higher kitten adoption fee, he’s likely already vetted and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’re looking for a playful little one to raise from a young age, Tiny Tim could be the perfect new family member.
👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Freeport, FL, please consider visiting Alaqua Animal Refuge or calling (850) 880-6399 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.