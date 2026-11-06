🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Freeport

Freeport has some wonderful dogs waiting at Alaqua Animal Refuge for a second chance and a loving home. Here are a few of the pups you can meet and adopt.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Contact: (850) 880-6399

Squash is a small mixed-breed boy looking for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe and cared for. If you’re hoping for a compact companion, Squash might be your match.

👉 Meet Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Contact: (850) 880-6399

Turnip is a petite black mixed-breed girl who would love a cozy home and a family to call her own. She’s a great size for many living situations and is ready to start her new life.

👉 Meet Turnip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog (mix)

English Bulldog (mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Contact: (850) 880-6399

Carl is a young English Bulldog mix with that classic blocky charm and a lot of life ahead of him. If you love the bulldog look and personality, Carl could be the perfect buddy.

👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Doberman Pinscher mix

German Shepherd Dog / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Contact: (850) 880-6399

Winter is a young puppy with a smart, working-breed mix. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows into an active adult dog.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Husky mix

Boxer / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Alaqua Animal Refuge

Contact: (850) 880-6399

Neptune is a striking Boxer/Husky mix. He came to Alaqua with his mama Sola, who was pregnant and is described as a wonderful mother to her puppies. Neptune is now ready for his own forever home.

👉 Meet Neptune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Freeport, FL, consider visiting Alaqua Animal Refuge or giving them a call at (850) 880-6399 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.