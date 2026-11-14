These Bethlehem kitties are looking for new homes and a fresh start. All are being rehomed by private owners who want the very best for them.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bethlehem, PA)

Tyler is one of a bonded pair of brothers who have brought comfort and joy to their person for six years. Their owner now travels often for work and is looking for a stable, long-term home for them. Adoption of the pair comes with 3 months of food, making it easier to welcome them into your home.

👉 Meet Tyler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bethlehem, PA)

Senecio is Tyler’s brother and part of the same bonded pair. These two came into their person’s life as tiny kittens and have been beloved ever since. Due to frequent travel, their owner is seeking a loving, more stable home. If you adopt the pair, you’ll receive 3 months of food to help them settle in.

👉 Meet Senecio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Note: Tyler and Senecio are described as a pair; please check with the owner about adopting them together.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bethlehem, PA)

Ezra is a spunky tuxedo girl who is very lovable and playful. Her owner says she has never been aggressive toward people. She spent her early days in a shelter, is up to date on all shots, and is described as an overall healthy cat. She does have a prey drive toward birds, so a bird-free home is best.

👉 Meet Ezra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Bethlehem, PA)

Cheesecake grew up in a quiet home with one person and a small dog who actually found him as a tiny abandoned kitten. He and the dog formed a sweet friendship, playing and even sleeping together with their owner. Cheesecake is wary of strangers and loud noises, but once he feels safe, he becomes very affectionate and enjoys close time with his person.

👉 Meet Cheesecake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bethlehem, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—or sharing their links so they can find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.