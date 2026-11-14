Freehold Township is busy right now for healthcare pros, from travel LPNs to specialists in private practice. If you’re open to a change, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: The MD Network (for a private, doctor-owned practice)

The MD Network (for a private, doctor-owned practice) Location: Freehold, NJ (Monmouth County, 3 practice locations)

(Monmouth County, 3 practice locations) Type: Full-time

Confidential search for an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon who wants true private practice life, not a corporate setup. You get a clear pathway to partnership after 18 months, a four-day weekday schedule plus two half-Saturdays a month, and a wide clinical mix (implants, grafting, full-arch, trauma, orthognathics, zygomatic implants) in a surgeon-led group.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Freehold, NJ 07728

Type: Full-time, Travel

Compensation: $1,857.14 gross per week

Shift/Schedule: Evenings, 5x8-hour (3:00 PM – 11:30 PM), 5 days/week

Travel LPN – LTC role in geriatrics with weekly pay and Day 1 health, dental, and vision. You’ll work in long-term care, need 1+ year LTC experience, an active NJ LPN license, and AHA BLS, plus you get referral bonuses, an Employee Assistance Program, and extra “Perks at Work.”

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Freehold, NJ 07728

Type: Full-time, Travel

Compensation: $1,857.14 gross per week

Shift/Schedule: Days, 5x8-hour (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM), 5 days/week

Same LPN – LTC setup as the evening role, but on a day shift schedule. You get the same weekly pay, Day 1 benefits, and 24-hour support from a Joint Commission Gold Seal and Great Place to Work certified agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer or agency has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.