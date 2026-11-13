Freehold Township has a nice mix of hospital, clinic, and private-practice roles right now, from entry-level to high-earning physician spots.

Here are several healthcare openings you can scan and apply to quickly:

Employer: Envision

Envision Location: CentraState Medical Center, Freehold, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $17.50/hr (extra pay for overnight shifts)

Work in a fast-paced Emergency Department documenting patient visits in the electronic medical record while shadowing physicians, PAs, and NPs. Great fit if you’re pre-med or building clinical experience—offers day-one benefits, PTO, and a chance to learn ED operations up close.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local practice)

CompHealth (recruiting for a local practice) Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000 – $600,000 annually

Outpatient 100% interventional pain role with Monday–Friday, 9–5 hours, no call, and no weekends across two established clinics. Includes a diverse pain case mix, full benefits, malpractice, 401(k), PTO, and potential partnership for board-certified/eligible pain physicians with fellowship training.

(Note: This listing appears twice online with different IDs; it’s the same role.)

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY (local franchise)

Location: Freehold, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Provide outpatient therapy with a hybrid schedule (some work-from-home) and a minimum caseload of 25 client visits per week. Role is for master’s-level, clinically licensed therapists (LMFT, LPCC, LICSW, LP, etc.) and comes with flexible scheduling, paid time off, and a values-driven, creative clinic environment.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and send in your application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.