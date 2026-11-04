🍽️ Multiple Freehold Township Food & Hospitality Roles, Up to $125K

Freehold Township’s food scene is growing fast, and so are the jobs that come with it. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people, coffee, or full‑service dining.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Internship / hourly barista role

Salary: Not listed

No experience needed. You’ll make drinks, handle the register, and help keep the store running smoothly in a busy, social setting. Starbucks highlights industry‑leading benefits, from health coverage and 401(k) match to tuition help through Arizona State University for eligible partners.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Internship / shift lead role

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have at least 6 months of customer service and some experience delegating tasks. You’ll lead the team on shift, coach others on drink and food prep, and help keep service, cash handling, and safety on point—plus access the same strong Starbucks benefits package.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Freehold, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$125,000/year

High‑impact leadership role running a full Fogo de Chão restaurant. You’ll oversee all operations, staffing, guest experience, and financial performance, with a focus on team development and revenue growth. Full‑time team members get medical, dental, vision, company‑paid life insurance and short‑term disability, plus a range of voluntary benefits.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.