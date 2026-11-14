📅 Free string orchestra concert at Fredonia Dec. 1

The Fredonia Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonia will give a free concert on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. in Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall at SUNY Fredonia.

The program features string orchestra works, including:

Bacewicz’s Concerto for String Orchestra

Borodin’s “Nocturne” from String Quartet No. 2

Grieg’s “Holberg Suite” (with both groups combining for two movements)

Both ensembles are directed by Dr. Emily Schaad and are made up mostly of student music majors, plus a few non-majors.

The concert is free and open to the public and will also be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from home.