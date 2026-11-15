Fredericksburg has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service jobs right now. Good mix of grocery, auto parts, and food service if you like helping people face to face.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Fredericksburg, VA (550 Celebrate Virginia Pkwy)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Stock and organize health & beauty shelves, check dates, and help shoppers find what they need in a busy grocery store. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with customers, and want a big-company retail job with room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store stocked and running smoothly. Great if you enjoy cars, don’t mind some lifting, and want steady hours with chances to build product and diagnostic skills.

Employer: Long John Silver’s

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Restaurant cashier (in-person)

Restaurant cashier (in-person) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see, run the register, handle cash and card payments, and keep the front area clean and stocked. Good option if you want flexible day or night shifts and enjoy a busy, customer-facing role.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.