undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Fredericksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, home health, and retail. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced practice.
Pediatric Physical Therapist
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (outpatient pediatrics)
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time/PRN options)
- Salary: $75,883 – $113,824/year + clinician bonus
Work with kids from birth to 21 in a one-on-one outpatient setting, with strong mentorship, multi‑disciplinary teamwork, and generous PTO, CEU days, and benefits.
Speech Pathologist
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (inpatient rehab)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits start day one, even PT)
Provide speech and language rehab in a large inpatient rehab system with day‑one benefits, PTO, tuition help, and strong career growth support.
Physician Assistant or Family Nurse Practitioner – Urgent Care
- Employer: NextCare
- Location: 330 White Oak Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly + monthly productivity bonus
12‑hour weekday shifts and shorter weekends in a fast‑paced urgent care, with no after‑hours tasks, flexible scheduling, and strong clinical support.
Medical Assistant / Medical Front Office
- Employer: NextCare Urgent Care
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Room patients, assist with procedures, labs, and front desk check‑in/checkout in a busy urgent care; full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
(Note: Similar MA postings from NextCare appear to describe the same role; this listing covers them.)
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Home Health
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide OT services in patients’ homes, teach families, and follow the plan of care, with generous PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and CE/scholarship options.
Respiratory Care Practitioner
- Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $36.90 – $55.35/hour
Hospital RT role covering emergency, critical care, NICU, and acute units, with strong HCA benefits, tuition and loan support, and predictable scheduling.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico Physical Therapy
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $100,000/year
Outpatient PT position with AI scribe support, big CE allowance, mentorship, residency reimbursement, and solid PTO and 401(k) match.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run MRI exams, focus on image quality and patient comfort, and work closely with radiologists and clinical teams.
Neurointerventional Surgeon
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced neurointerventional role evaluating patients, performing procedures, managing emergencies, and teaching trainees in a multidisciplinary setting.
Assistant Clinical Manager – Pediatric Primary Care (Days)
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Two Fredericksburg clinics (Spotsylvania Pkwy & Hospital Dr.)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: $37.62 – $64.22/hour
RN leadership role over busy pediatric primary care sites, handling staffing, workflows, quality, and patient experience while still supporting clinical care.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour
Great entry into healthcare: earn while you learn in an ASHP‑recognized program, get trained toward PTCB certification, and work directly with patients and pharmacists.
Registered Nurse PreOp PACU II – Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center
- Employer: SCA Health (Optum)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $37 – $47/hour
Pre‑op/PACU RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center, with no inpatient nights, strong benefits, and a focus on high‑quality, team‑based care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep resumes on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.