Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, home health, and retail. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Fredericksburg, VA (outpatient pediatrics)

(outpatient pediatrics) Type: Full-time (plus part-time/PRN options)

Full-time (plus part-time/PRN options) Salary: $75,883 – $113,824/year + clinician bonus

Work with kids from birth to 21 in a one-on-one outpatient setting, with strong mentorship, multi‑disciplinary teamwork, and generous PTO, CEU days, and benefits.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (inpatient rehab)

(inpatient rehab) Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed (benefits start day one, even PT)

Provide speech and language rehab in a large inpatient rehab system with day‑one benefits, PTO, tuition help, and strong career growth support.

Employer: NextCare

Location: 330 White Oak Rd, Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive hourly + monthly productivity bonus

12‑hour weekday shifts and shorter weekends in a fast‑paced urgent care, with no after‑hours tasks, flexible scheduling, and strong clinical support.

Employer: NextCare Urgent Care

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Room patients, assist with procedures, labs, and front desk check‑in/checkout in a busy urgent care; full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

(Note: Similar MA postings from NextCare appear to describe the same role; this listing covers them.)

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide OT services in patients’ homes, teach families, and follow the plan of care, with generous PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and CE/scholarship options.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $36.90 – $55.35/hour

Hospital RT role covering emergency, critical care, NICU, and acute units, with strong HCA benefits, tuition and loan support, and predictable scheduling.

Employer: Athletico Physical Therapy

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,000 – $100,000/year

Outpatient PT position with AI scribe support, big CE allowance, mentorship, residency reimbursement, and solid PTO and 401(k) match.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run MRI exams, focus on image quality and patient comfort, and work closely with radiologists and clinical teams.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Advanced neurointerventional role evaluating patients, performing procedures, managing emergencies, and teaching trainees in a multidisciplinary setting.

Employer: VCU Health

Location: Two Fredericksburg clinics (Spotsylvania Pkwy & Hospital Dr.)

Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Salary: $37.62 – $64.22/hour

RN leadership role over busy pediatric primary care sites, handling staffing, workflows, quality, and patient experience while still supporting clinical care.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Great entry into healthcare: earn while you learn in an ASHP‑recognized program, get trained toward PTCB certification, and work directly with patients and pharmacists.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $37 – $47/hour

Pre‑op/PACU RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center, with no inpatient nights, strong benefits, and a focus on high‑quality, team‑based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles and keep resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.