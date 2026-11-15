Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fredericksburg, VA? These adoptable dogs at Old Dominion Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

Carmin is a small mixed-breed girl who just arrived at the shelter, so her bio is still being written. The team is getting to know her and will share more as they learn. You can still apply, meet her in person, and even help by fostering while they discover all her quirks and charms.

👉 Meet Carmin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chow Chow

Chow Chow Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

Chanel is a cream-colored Chow Chow mix who is also new to the shelter. Staff are still learning about her personality, but you don’t have to wait—submit an application and schedule a meet-and-greet to see if she’s the right fit. Fostering is another great way to help her while she waits for a forever home.

👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

Bonnie is a young puppy with all the classic puppy habits: she’s still working on housetraining and crate training, loves to chew, play hard, eat well, and then crash for a nap. Her adopter must commit to training with a certified trainer within 90 days of adoption to help her grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

Maci is a brown Australian Shepherd mix who has just arrived at Old Dominion Humane Society. Her full story is still unfolding as staff get to know her. You can help by applying to adopt or foster, and schedule a meet-and-greet through the shelter’s adoption survey.

👉 Meet Maci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these dogs or to schedule a visit, contact Old Dominion Humane Society through their website adoption survey or the phone number listed on each Adoptapet page. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors in Fredericksburg, VA can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.