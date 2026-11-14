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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fredericksburg Right Now
Fredericksburg neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ sports gear. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.
Stafford Soccer Uniform Set FREE!!! Youth Large
Item: Stafford soccer uniform set, youth large
What’s included: White and navy jerseys, shorts, and socks
Brand: Score
Condition notes: Not described as new; standard used sports gear
Location: Kellogg Mill Rd, Stafford, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full set for a young player who needs practice or game gear without the cost.
Beige/Sage Green Sofa with Cushions
Item: Beige/sage green sofa with removable cushions
Dimensions: 29” H x 39” D x 84” L
Condition notes: Cushions could use a cleaning; it is NOT new
Availability window: Will be available Tues & Wed 11/17–18
Pickup: Must pickup; no delivery offered
Location: Fox Point, Fredericksburg, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good size couch for a living room or den if you don’t mind doing a bit of cleaning.
White L-Shaped Desk
Item: White L-shaped desk with elevated shelf
Use: Great for home office or study space
Dimensions: About 70’ lengthwise and 27’ wide (as listed by poster)
Condition notes: Described as sturdy
Pickup: Will most likely need a truck or van to pick up
Location: Lee’s Hill, Fredericksburg, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you need more workspace for a computer, books, or crafting.
Free items in Fredericksburg tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.