Fredericksburg neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to kids’ sports gear. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Stafford soccer uniform set, youth large

What’s included: White and navy jerseys, shorts, and socks

Brand: Score

Condition notes: Not described as new; standard used sports gear

Location: Kellogg Mill Rd, Stafford, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full set for a young player who needs practice or game gear without the cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Beige/sage green sofa with removable cushions

Dimensions: 29” H x 39” D x 84” L

Condition notes: Cushions could use a cleaning; it is NOT new

Availability window: Will be available Tues & Wed 11/17–18

Pickup: Must pickup; no delivery offered

Location: Fox Point, Fredericksburg, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good size couch for a living room or den if you don’t mind doing a bit of cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: White L-shaped desk with elevated shelf

Use: Great for home office or study space

Dimensions: About 70’ lengthwise and 27’ wide (as listed by poster)

Condition notes: Described as sturdy

Pickup: Will most likely need a truck or van to pick up

Location: Lee’s Hill, Fredericksburg, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you need more workspace for a computer, books, or crafting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Fredericksburg tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.