Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for new grads, seasoned clinicians, and travelers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Priority OnDemand

Priority OnDemand Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus may be available for qualified EMTs)

Lead and deliver basic life support, assist with advanced life support, and operate an ambulance in both emergency and non-emergency calls. Great fit if you hold a current Virginia EMT cert, CPR, clean driver’s license, FEMA/HAZMAT/TIMS and want hands-on field work.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a modern, patient-centered family practice doing cleanings, perio care, X-rays, and patient education. Good for hygienists who value gentle chairside manner, clear communication, and teamwork.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fellowship-trained endocrinologist role in an established outpatient practice with adult endocrine and diabetes care plus some inpatient consults. Ideal if you want a mix of clinic work, diabetes management, and collaborative consults.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide anesthesia across three facilities for OB, neuro, thoracic, ortho, and acute care surgery. You’ll work closely with CRNAs and also teach and mentor residents, so it’s a strong fit if you enjoy both clinical work and education.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Start with routine X-ray work while completing a structured CT training curriculum in an acute care setting. Great stepping stone for a registered rad tech who wants to move into CT with mentorship and clear growth.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Estimate: $34.81 – $52.21/hour

Year-long HCA Nurse Residency on a Med-Surg unit with advanced clinical training, monthly classes, simulations, and a preceptor. Designed for new grad RNs (ADN or BSN) who want strong support, benefits, and flexible start dates.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,073 per week, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Travel RRT contract with HCA facilities, including benefits like dental, vision, CE, life insurance, and referral bonuses. Good if you want short-term, higher-pay night shifts and nationwide opportunities after this.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Estimate: $100,755.20 – $151,112.00/year

Behavioral Health-focused RN residency with advanced training, preceptorship, and mentorship in an inpatient psych setting. Great for new grads drawn to mental health nursing and looking for strong pay plus full HCA benefits.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., rotating weekends

Pay: $38.00 – $43.00/hour

Provide and supervise care in a skilled nursing facility, leading CNAs and managing resident care plans. Standout perks include up to $50,000 in student loan help (federal program), daily pay, generous PTO, and possible visa/green card sponsorship.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, days

Pay Range: $28.03 – $39.24/hour

Handle cancer registry operations: case finding, coding, follow-up, and reports to meet CoC, ACoS, and state requirements. Good for someone with medical terminology and data skills who likes detailed, behind-the-scenes work that supports oncology care.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Estimate: $36.90 – $55.35/hour

Provide respiratory care across ER, critical care, NICU, and acute units, including vents, blood gases, and rapid responses. Ideal for RCPs with VA license, NICU experience preferred, and who want strong HCA benefits and education support.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time, days (Cardiac Progressive Care)

Pay Range: $40.59 – $53.86/hour

Level II RN role on a cardiac progressive care unit, with full RN scope plus mentoring, quality projects, and shared governance. Great for experienced RNs who want cardiac step-down experience with part-time flexibility.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, days

Pay Range: $67.45 – $101.17/hour

Work in a Family Medicine Residency Clinic providing diabetes and anticoagulation management, chronic disease consults, and resident teaching. Best for PharmDs with ambulatory care or residency experience who enjoy both patient care and education.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT scans, prep patients, and follow radiation safety and infection control standards. A good option if you’re an experienced CT tech looking for flexible, as-needed shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and internal float options once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.