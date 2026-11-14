Fredericksburg’s logistics scene is busy right now—warehouses, hospitals, and distributors are all hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Johnstone Supply - The JTeam Group

Johnstone Supply - The JTeam Group Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes warehouse work with driving box trucks for deliveries. You’ll handle receiving, storing, picking orders, and using forklifts and pallet jacks in a busy, physical environment.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (DC Mid-Atlantic facility)

(DC Mid-Atlantic facility) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (overnight)

Pay: $21.50 – $26.50 per hour

You’ll pull full-case orders using powered equipment and move pallets to the dock. Monday–Friday, early-morning/overnight hours, with benefits starting around day 60 and 401(k) profit sharing after 90 days.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HealthTrust Supply Chain)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.10 – $23.09 per hour (estimated range)

Support hospital supply chain by receiving, stocking, and tracking medical supplies, including barcoding and inventory checks. Comes with a full HCA benefits package, from health coverage to tuition and retirement support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.