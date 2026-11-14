Fredericksburg has some solid transportation roles right now, from entry-level delivery to higher-paid fleet tech work. If you like being on the road or around vehicles, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26.52/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and help customers with shipments. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a high school diploma/GED, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady part-time hours with a big, well-known employer.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.52/hour

Same core work as the part-time role—driving, package delivery, and customer service—but as a full-time position. Great if you want a stable driving job with no prior experience required beyond a valid license and the ability to handle physical work.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $43.41/hour

Hands-on role keeping the FedEx fleet running—preventive maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting on trucks and equipment. Best for experienced techs with about 4+ years in fleet/auto/truck repair who want higher hourly pay and are comfortable working different shifts.

Employer: Simply Moore Logistics LLC

Simply Moore Logistics LLC Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $250/day (about $1,250 – $1,750/week)

Contract delivery work using your own cargo or Sprinter van, running routes of about 50–100 packages over 6–8 hours a day. Good if you already own a van, like working independently, and want route-based income with flexible contractor status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details on shifts and benefits that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.