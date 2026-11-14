Fredericksburg’s food and fun scene is busy right now, from casual dining to indoor parks. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced sports bar vibe with lots of guest interaction and tips potential. Good fit if you love the food & beverage scene and want to grow your bar skills in a busy, team-focused spot.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$16.00/hr

Work in a long-term care facility helping prepare and serve meals to residents. Comes with free telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and hands-on training, so it’s a nice entry role if you want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Not listed (likely hourly, on-site)

Not listed (likely hourly, on-site) Pay: $13.57–$23.69/hr

Mix of kitchen work and basic reporting: prepping food, serving, cleaning, and keeping records. Aramark offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid leave options for eligible employees, plus room to grow your skills.

Employer: Sky Zone (CircusTrix)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $17.00/hr

Application deadline: Dec 11, 2026 (rolling review)

Lead shifts at an indoor trampoline park across front desk, parties, and food & beverage. Great if you have a couple years of guest-facing experience and want leadership duties plus benefits and 401(k) with company match.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.