Fredericksburg is busy with leadership roles right now, especially in construction, tech, and analytics. If you like owning budgets, teams, and big outcomes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,300 – $186,100/year (USA, VA, Fredericksburg)

Lead new AWS data center builds from the field, owning scope, schedule, budget, and quality for complex electrical and mechanical systems. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in EE/ME or related field plus experience with data centers or critical infrastructure and want a role that mixes site presence, vendor management, and high-impact decision making.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible; benefits + gas card)

Run large commercial low-slope roofing projects end to end: contracts, RFIs, submittals, budgets, schedules, and safety. Ideal if you bring 5–10 years at a roofing subcontractor, know single-ply, asphalt, cold/hot-applied, and metal systems, and like juggling multiple jobs while mentoring superintendents and foremen.

Employer: Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc.

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $180,000/year + discretionary bonus + ESOP

Own small to large controls and data center projects from initiation through completion, leading teams, managing costs and schedules, and serving as a key client contact. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s (Engineering/Construction Management preferred), 6–8 years as a PM, and experience in data center construction or build-outs who wants leadership plus employee-ownership benefits.

Employer: TechSilo

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (remote, US-based)

Type: Part-time, contract (hours vary by Task Order)

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the primary client contact for a Navy-focused sustainability analytics program, scoping Task Orders, directing data scientists and analysts, and guarding budgets and deadlines. Great if you have 12+ years professional experience, have led multi-project professional services engagements, and want flexible, remote, part-time leadership work.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (extensive travel/short-term relocation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,159 – $165,238/year

Lead complex heavy civil projects—earthwork, foundations, utilities, and concrete—owning forecasting, budgets, schedules, and client relationships. A strong match if you have a BS in Civil/Construction/Business (or equivalent) plus 5–10 years in heavy civil, and you’re open to travel and project-based relocation with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.