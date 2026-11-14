Fredericksburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to fashion to auto parts. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mattress Warehouse

Mattress Warehouse Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly or commission + bonuses and 401(k) match)

This role is all about guiding people to better sleep using Mattress Warehouse’s bedMATCH® system. Good fit if you enjoy sales, like using tech tools, and want paid training, PTO, and full benefits.

Note: This is the same role also listed under Sleep Outfitters USA; details match Mattress Warehouse’s posting.

Employer: Lidl US

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (Cosner’s Corner)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.00/hour

Work in a fast-paced grocery setting where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, bakery, produce, and promos. Comes with 10% employee discount, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 5% match, and training.

Employer: Lidl US

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (Cosner’s Corner)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00/hour

Same core duties as the part-time role, but with a full-time schedule and the same strong benefits. Great if you like structure, clear processes, and staying active all shift.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, use diagnostic tools, and even install basics like wipers, batteries, and bulbs. Good for someone with basic automotive knowledge, strong people skills, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Store 01006, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: $55,540 – $66,650/year

Lead a team in a well-known women’s clothing store, focusing on customer experience, sales growth, and talent development. Includes incentive opportunities, comprehensive benefits, and big merchandise discounts (50–70%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.