Fredericksburg’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working outdoors and seeing real progress at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TeamCraft Roofing Inc.

TeamCraft Roofing Inc. Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$35/hour (based on experience and skills)

Lead a local commercial/industrial roofing crew doing repairs and re-roofs, so you’re working close to home. Family-owned company with great benefits, bonuses, and a strong focus on safety and promoting from within.

Employer: Legacy Engineering, PC

Legacy Engineering, PC Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$30/hour (experience & certifications)

Field role for someone with 3–5+ years in construction materials testing and VDOT certifications. You’ll test soils, concrete, asphalt, and more on VDOT and private projects, with strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 5%, and support for more certifications.

Employer: Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc.

Wagman Heavy Civil, Inc. Location: Fredericksburg, VA (with some future travel in VA)

(with some future travel in VA) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$23/hour

Hands-on role helping with highway and bridge work: carrying and stacking materials, grading, pipe work, jackhammering, and site cleanup. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 8 paid holidays.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.