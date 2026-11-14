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Fredericksburg
📋 Fredericksburg VA Admin Jobs – Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles
12 days ago
Fredericksburg is busy hiring for front desk and office support right now. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, this is a good moment to jump in.
Part Time Business Operations Associate
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (Southpoint Pkwy)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $25.60/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Be the hub of store operations—processing sales and auctions, handling cash, and supporting multiple departments in a fast-paced, team setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with computers, and open to nights/weekends.
Front Desk Receptionist / Office Assistant
- Employer: Miracle-Ear
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of front desk, light accounting, and patient care coordination in a hearing care office. You’ll greet patients, manage appointments, handle payments, and help with simple hearing aid repairs, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Treatment Coordinator / Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: One Endodontics
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $26.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher-paying dental specialty front office role where you review treatment plans, work with insurance, and keep patient flow smooth. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and values prior medical/dental reception experience.
Office Coordinator, Gastroenterology – Full Time Days
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, daytime
- Pay: $18.97 – $24.66/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Front office role in a GI practice where you handle check-in, scheduling, insurance, payments, and patient calls. Good for someone who likes steady daytime hours and wants to grow inside a large healthcare system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are clearly hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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