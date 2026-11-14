🚧 Weekday detour on Sophia Street for drainage work

For the next two weeks starting Monday, Nov. 16, traffic on Sophia Street between Amelia and Lewis Streets will be detoured weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. so crews can upgrade storm drains at the intersection.

Key details:

Detour in place: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Monday–Friday, No detour on weekends – traffic flows normally.

– traffic flows normally. Detour signs will guide you around the work zone; please follow them and use alternate routes when you can.

The Fredericksburg branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library parking lot will still be accessible via the Sophia Street driveway north of the Sophia & Lewis intersection .

parking lot will still be accessible via the . Northbound drivers on Sophia must follow the posted detour.

Questions? Contact City of Fredericksburg Public Works at (540) 372-1023 or visit fredericksburgva.gov for updates.