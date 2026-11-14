Looking for a loyal friend in Fredericksburg, VA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

About Stumpy:

Stumpy is a new arrival at Old Dominion Humane Society, so his full bio is still being written. The shelter is looking for adopters and fosters to help him settle in and show everyone what a great dog he is.

You can:

Apply to adopt Stumpy

Stumpy Or join the foster program to help him adjust and learn home life

To meet Stumpy, complete the Adoption Survey on the Adopt page of the Old Dominion Humane Society website and schedule a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Stumpy and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: Adult (about 5 years old in December)

Adult (about 5 years old in December) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fredericksburg, VA)

About Amelia:

Amelia is a Boston Terrier who needs a new home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her. The family wants to find her a loving home where she’ll get the attention and care she deserves.

If you’re looking for an adult dog and want to help a family in need, Amelia could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Amelia and contact her owner on adoptapet.com

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Old Dominion Humane Society (Fredericksburg, VA)

About Beetee Latier:

Beetee Latier is another fresh face at Old Dominion Humane Society. Staff and volunteers are still getting to know him, and they’re looking for adopters and fosters to help him shine.

You can:

Submit an application to adopt Beetee

Beetee Or sign up to foster and help the shelter learn more about his personality

To meet Beetee, fill out the Adoption Survey on the Adopt page of the ODHS website and set up a visit.

👉 Meet Beetee Latier and apply to adopt on adoptapet.com

If you’re in or near Fredericksburg, VA, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or applying to adopt or foster. Your home could be the fresh start they’re waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.