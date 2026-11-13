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Fredericksburg
🤝 Fredericksburg VA Community Support Jobs – Multiple Roles Open
10 days ago
Fredericksburg has solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and many offer both full-time and part-time schedules.
Direct Support Professional – Residential
- Employer: Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA + nearby counties (multiple group homes/ICFs)
- Type: Full-time and part-time available
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports adults with developmental disabilities in their homes with daily living, personal care, and community activities. Good fit if you’re patient, don’t mind hands-on care, and want steady work across several local locations.
IDD Direct Support Professional
- Employer: Advocating Better Lives for Everyone, LLC (ABLE)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (community-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
You’ll help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities get out into the community, build skills, and reach their personal goals. Great if you like flexible, community-based work and can drive clients to activities.
Direct Support Professional – Day Support
- Employer: Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA + nearby counties (multiple day support centers)
- Type: Full-time and part-time available
- Salary: Not listed
Work daytime hours at local activity centers, helping adults with disabilities build skills, volunteer, and stay active and social. Good match if you prefer day shifts, group settings, and structured programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire often and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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