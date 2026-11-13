Fredericksburg’s engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level interns to senior leaders. If you’re in architecture, civil, or geotechnical work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Salary: $96,600 – $160,000/year + sign-on + RSUs + benefits (per posting)

+ sign-on + RSUs + benefits (per posting) Type: Full-time

This role supports commissioning of AWS data centers, overseeing electrical, mechanical, and controls systems (power, generators, UPS, HVAC, BMS/EPMS). Good fit if you have 3–5+ years with mission-critical facilities and want big-project experience plus frequent travel and strong benefits.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Salary: $20 – $25/hour (per posting)

(per posting) Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Hands-on civil experience for students: site grading, stormwater, traffic, utilities, CAD, and field inspections. Great way to build your resume with a well-known firm while you’re still in school.

Employer: Legacy Engineering, PC

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Salary: $20 – $30/hour (per posting)

(per posting) Type: Full-time

Field-focused role testing soils, concrete, asphalt, and more on commercial, residential, and transportation projects. Ideal if you already have some VDOT/ACI/WACEL/NICET certifications and want steady outdoor work, strong benefits, and support for more training.

Employer: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role managing project controls for highway construction: budgets, schedules, claims, constructability reviews, and quality metrics. Best for a P.E. with strong CPM scheduling, contract administration, and staff management experience.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Top-tier technical and leadership position overseeing regional geotechnical work, final report approvals, and business development. A fit for a P.E. or P.G. with 12+ years’ experience, strong client relationships, and a desire to shape strategy and mentor senior staff.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.