Fredericksburg’s sales and client-facing roles are busy right now, from medical devices to banking to auto repair. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation Location: Fredericksburg, VA (orthopedics/sports medicine territory)

(orthopedics/sports medicine territory) Type: Independent contractor (1099) , sales distributor

, sales distributor Salary: Not listed (commission-based distributor model)

Work with CONMED’s cutting-edge orthopedic and sports medicine portfolio, selling implants, biologics, and surgical tech to surgeons. Best fit if you already have 2+ years in orthopedic or sports medicine device sales and strong surgeon relationships.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Fredericksburg, VA (Chase branch)

(Chase branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + potential commission/incentives, plus benefits)

Advise and grow relationships with affluent banking clients, using an advice-based sales approach and Chase’s digital tools. You’ll need 1+ year in branch banking or financial services sales and must be able to obtain required FINRA/SIE and NMLS licenses.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Massaponax / Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $50,000–$110,000 per year

Customer-facing role where you write repair estimates, manage the repair process, and communicate with customers from drop-off to delivery. Comes with benefits from day one, weekly pay, paid training, and growth paths, ideal if you have 2+ years estimating experience and strong sales skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a recruiter can open doors you didn’t know were there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.