Fredericksburg is busy right now with hands-on work—great time to land a solid building, HVAC, or detailing job if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Below are several local roles with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40/hour, $100,000+ earning potential

New Fredericksburg location for a veteran-owned HVAC company. You’ll run residential/light commercial service, get a company vehicle, paid time off, health insurance, and strong training and leadership paths toward lead tech or supervisor.

Employer: express auto group

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $400–$2,300 per week (in person)

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles inside and out, including buffing and paint correction. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind physical work, and want flexible, performance-based pay.

Employer: Acento Real Estate Partners

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: (Not listed; appears to be full-time)

(Not listed; appears to be full-time) Pay: Not listed

Lead maintenance for a multifamily community—handling advanced plumbing, electrical, and HVAC while mentoring junior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 18 days PTO, 11.5 holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, and quarterly bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles posted too. A quick application today could turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.