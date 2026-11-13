Fredericksburg keeps adding safety and security roles, from private security to big-name employers. If you like protecting people and staying calm under pressure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Locust Grove / Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,625.60 per year

Lead day-to-day security operations, manage officer schedules, and be the main contact for clients. This role is ideal if you have law enforcement experience and want to move into leadership with full benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Richmond / Fredericksburg, VA area

Type: Full-time, flex schedule (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.48 per hour

Patrol sites on foot or by vehicle, watch for safety issues, write incident reports, and help visitors. Great if you want steady hours, varied sites, and room to grow in security with benefits and perks.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.94 – $33.41 per hour (base)

Be the on-site safety champion at an Amazon facility—run safety audits, support incident investigations, and train teams on OSHA standards. Good fit if you have EHS or safety experience and want strong benefits plus growth at a major employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.