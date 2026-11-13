Fredericksburg’s building scene is busy, and solid trade skills are in demand. Here are a few strong openings if you like seeing real projects take shape.

Employer: EverLine

EverLine Location: Fredericksburg, VA (on-the-road work)

(on-the-road work) Type: Part-time to full-time

Part-time to Pay: $23–$25/hour

Hands-on outdoor role doing parking lot line striping, crack filling, sealcoating, and small asphalt/concrete repairs. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work, have a valid driver’s license, and want training and growth in pavement maintenance.

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; final compensation based on experience

Office-based estimating role focused on HVAC/sheet metal and plumbing for commercial projects. Comes with $0 employee-cost medical, dental, short-term disability & life insurance, plus 401(k) with match and other benefits. Ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial construction and 3+ years estimating/pre-construction.

Employer: Confidential commercial glazing contractor (via CSG Talent)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation based on experience, with benefits

Hybrid role where you both estimate and manage commercial glass and glazing projects (storefront, curtain wall, windows, architectural glass). Great if you have 3+ years in commercial glazing and want to own projects from bid through closeout.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.