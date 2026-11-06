📋 Fredericksburg, VA Admin Jobs with Multiple Healthcare Openings

Fredericksburg is busy hiring for front-desk and scheduling pros, especially in healthcare and tech. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (mostly 8:30am–5:00pm)

Pay: $20.91 – $29.28/hour

You’ll handle surgery scheduling, pre-registration, and insurance verification while helping patients understand their appointments and costs. Good fit if you have 2+ years in patient scheduling/registration or billing, strong computer skills, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work that still helps people.

Employer: Not listed (advanced robotics manufacturer)

Not listed (advanced robotics manufacturer) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (varied schedule, some overtime)

Full-time (varied schedule, some overtime) Pay: Not listed

Support the Robotics Program Management Office with reports, data clean-up, analytics, and front-desk coverage. Great for someone with 1–3 years office experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and interest in high-tech/defense work who can qualify as a U.S. Person for export-controlled projects.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Front-desk role where you greet patients, help with registration, prep charts, and update families in an ambulatory surgery center. Ideal if you have medical receptionist or hospital/clinic experience, strong computer skills, and like a patient-facing job with a big focus on service and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume to match the skills they list. A few small edits can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.