🚚 Fredericksburg, VA logistics jobs with multiple openings

Fredericksburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around warehousing and trucking. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Salary: $23.45 – $27.45 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role focuses on store returns and warranty items in the distribution center. You’ll unload, sort, scan, and rebox auto parts, use RF scanners and warehouse systems, and help keep inventory accurate and the warehouse safe and organized.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Salary: $23.45 – $27.45 per hour

Type: Full-time

This inbound role is all about receiving and stocking freight. You’ll unload trailers, inspect and scan products, place items into storage, and support smooth warehouse flow using RF scanners and warehouse management systems.

Employer: Payne Trucking

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Salary: $75,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead the fleet and freight brokerage operations for a local trucking company. You’ll manage a team, handle strategy and pricing, ensure DOT/FMCSA compliance, and work closely with customers and carrier partners, with a full benefits package and room to grow.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.