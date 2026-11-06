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Fredericksburg
🚚 Fredericksburg, VA logistics jobs with multiple openings
8 days ago
Fredericksburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around warehousing and trucking. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Material Handler I – Returns
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Salary: $23.45 – $27.45 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This role focuses on store returns and warranty items in the distribution center. You’ll unload, sort, scan, and rebox auto parts, use RF scanners and warehouse systems, and help keep inventory accurate and the warehouse safe and organized.
Material Handler I – Inbound
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Salary: $23.45 – $27.45 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This inbound role is all about receiving and stocking freight. You’ll unload trailers, inspect and scan products, place items into storage, and support smooth warehouse flow using RF scanners and warehouse management systems.
Operations Manager for Motor Carrier Fleet & Brokerage
- Employer: Payne Trucking
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Salary: $75,000 – $130,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead the fleet and freight brokerage operations for a local trucking company. You’ll manage a team, handle strategy and pricing, ensure DOT/FMCSA compliance, and work closely with customers and carrier partners, with a full benefits package and room to grow.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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